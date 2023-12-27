The Culture Study Podcast
The Pernicious Laziness of Paw Patrol
Listen now | Or is it even that deep?
Dec 27
51:54
99
Why Are We So Obsessed with Taylor + Travis?
Listen now | IS THIS END GAME????
Dec 20
1:07:04
15
We're All Infrastructure Nerds
But also: why are sidewalks so bad?
Dec 13
59:02
19
Why Do Clothes Suck Now?
Amanda Mull joins the pod to talk about sweaters filled with plastic and why we've stopped ironing
Dec 6
48:01
68
November 2023
Introducing the Culture Study Podcast
Listen now | A podcast about the nooks and crannies of contemporary culture.
Nov 27
3:09
69
