The Pernicious Laziness of Paw Patrol
Listen now | Or is it even that deep?
51:54
1
Why Are We So Obsessed with Taylor + Travis?
Listen now | IS THIS END GAME????
1:07:04
11
We're All Infrastructure Nerds
But also: why are sidewalks so bad?
59:02
8
Why Do Clothes Suck Now?
Amanda Mull joins the pod to talk about sweaters filled with plastic and why we've stopped ironing
48:01
34

November 2023

Introducing the Culture Study Podcast
Listen now | A podcast about the nooks and crannies of contemporary culture.
3:09
37
