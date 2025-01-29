The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
Reclaiming "Self-Care" from the Brands
Reclaiming "Self-Care" from the Brands

A Scammer-Free Episode
Anne Helen Petersen
and
Pooja Lakshmin MD
Jan 29, 2025
We’re at the point where we know a bullshit attempt to commodify our burnout when we see it. No one’s buying the self-care spiel the bath bomb companies are selling us. But the rhetoric of self-care has crept into the workplace, family dynamics, and TikTok therapy speak, usually divorced from any critique of the systems that make self-care feel necessar…

Appears in episode
Anne Helen Petersen
Pooja Lakshmin MD
