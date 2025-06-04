How 2000s Culture Messed Us Up

Is it weird that I really love talking about all the ways the formative culture of my teens screwed me up? Maybe it’s just cathartic — talking with someone else who’s spent time in the postfeminist ideological trenches, trying to unpack all of the contradictory messaging about who we should be and how we should act. Sophie Gilbert has been deep in that muck for years writing her new book, Girl on Girl: How Pop Culture Turned a Generation of Women Against Themselves, and is here to help answer your excellent questions on how all of this took root in the ‘90s, the slutty cool baby girl ideal, the weird dude raunch movies, why we don’t know how pants are supposed to fit, the abomination of Bride Wars, and much, much more. Listen and let’s navigate all this accumulated sludge together.

Thanks to the sponsors of today’s episode!

Get 40% off Beam’s Dream Powder at shopbeam.com/CULTURE and use code CULTURE at checkout.

Go to zbiotics.com/CULTURESTUDY and use CULTURESTUDY at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.

Stop putting off those doctors appointments and go to Zocdoc.com/CULTURE to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today.

Listeners, we are firmly on the path to sustainability — and your subscriptions made this possible! (We no longer have to ask for subscriptions to pay Melody for the next month). This show is only possible because of people like you, and we are so grateful.

If you’re not already a subscriber and want access to each week’s FULL EPISODE including the Ask Anne Anything, come join us! (And remember that if you’re already a Culture Study newsletter subscriber, you get a screaming deal, but you have to click there to use it; it is *not* applied automatically).

***And if you’d like to add the subscriber-only podcast to your podcast app, here’s how .***

Show Notes:

Buy Girl on Girl here!!!!

The Gail Porter FHM cover that was projected on to parliament

An interview with Porter about the moment and its aftermath

The Jenna Jameson interview in the Abercrombie & Fitch “Naughty or Nice” Christmas catalog:

The Angela McRobbie work on postfeminism and “romantic individualism” I reference

The trailer for the horrible movie Bride Wars

The surveilling eye at work in Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

We’re currently looking for your questions for future episodes about:

Evangelical Summer Camp, past and present

The intersection of technology and parenting (especially how mothers are surveilled)

REGIONAL ACCENTS!!!! (We have a accent/dialect expert as co-host!)

Anything you need advice or want musings on for the AAA segment. You can ask about anything, it’s literally the name of the segment!

As always, you can submit them (and ideas for future eps) here

For this week’s discussion: What cultural sludge of the ‘90s and 2000s did this bring up for you?