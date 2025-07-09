Why Is Katy Perry So Embarrassing?

At some point in late April, near the apex of the memes and jokes and ridicule of Katy Perry’s recent “women’s empowerment” trip to space, Melody and I wondered: is it even worth doing a Katy Perry episode? Do we have anything to say, other than wow, all of this — the new album, the tour visuals, the trip to SPACE, is hilariously bad? But then we asked Zach Stafford if he had anything to say, and when his response was an immediate YES, we decided to turn the episode over to your (as always, very insightful) questions and probe deeper. Yes, all of this recent promotional tour is cringe, and the album is not good — but cringey people with bad albums still get their singles played on the radio.

So what is it about Perry that makes her such a target in this moment? Join Zach and me as we try to figure it out (and decipher what’s happening with those Lifetimes costumes).

Katy Perry on the Lifetimes Tour (via Getty)

Thanks to the sponsors of today’s episode!

Head to moshlife.com/CULTURE to save 20% off plus free shipping on the best sellers trial pack or the new plant-based trial pack

Head to Ollie.com/CULTURE, tell them all about your dog, and use code CULTURE to get 60% off your Welcome Kit when you subscribe today

Go to zbiotics.com/CULTURESTUDY and use CULTURESTUDY at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics

Visit ARTICLE.COM/culture to get $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more

Listeners, we are firmly on the path to sustainability — and your subscriptions made this possible! (We no longer have to ask for subscriptions to pay Melody for the next month). This show is only possible because of people like you, and we are so grateful.

If you’re not already a subscriber and want access to each week’s FULL EPISODE including the Ask Anne Anything, come join us! (And remember that if you’re already a Culture Study newsletter subscriber, you get a screaming deal, but you have to click there to use it; it is *not* applied automatically).

***And if you’d like to add the subscriber-only podcast to your podcast app, here’s how .***

Show Notes:

Follow Zach on Instagram and listen to Vibe Check here

One of the many SpaceX Instagram posts that made people want to bang their heads against their desks

katyperry A post shared by @katyperry

Just another shot from the Lifetimes Tour for good measure (Getty)

Zach mentions the episode he and I recorded with Sam Sanders re: the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders:

The Beautiful Cult of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Anne Helen Petersen · July 24, 2024 A seven-part Netflix docuseries on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders called America’s Sweethearts? Oh my god, WHAT a rich text. The uniform, the dances, the body norms, the coded language, the particular feminine ideals, the intersections with Texas culture and evangelical culture — there’s just so much there. And I was thrilled when Sam Sanders and Zach … Read full story

We’re currently looking for your questions for future episodes about:

The evolution of internet slang (and how it’s affected how you speak offline, too)

The intersection of technology and parenting (especially how mothers are surveilled)

REGIONAL ACCENTS!!!! (We have a accent/dialect expert as co-host!)

Sabrina Carpenter????

Book trends right now

Fiction concierge!! Much like our old movies episode, let us know a few books you read and loved as well as whatever other parameters you want to put in place, and Maris Kreizman and I will make some recs!

Anything you need advice or want musings on for the AAA segment. You can ask about anything, it’s literally the name of the segment!

As always, you can submit them (and ideas for future eps) here