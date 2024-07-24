The Culture Study Podcast
The Beautiful Cult of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
The Beautiful Cult of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Jul 24, 2024
A seven-part Netflix docuseries on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders called America’s Sweethearts? Oh my god, WHAT a rich text. The uniform, the dances, the body norms, the coded language, the particular feminine ideals, the intersections with Texas culture and evangelical culture — there’s just so much there. And I was thrilled when Sam Sanders and Zach …

