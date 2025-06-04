The Culture Study Podcast

The Culture Study Podcast

The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
How 2000s Culture Messed Us Up [ad free]
0:00
-1:02:20

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Culture Study Podcast

How 2000s Culture Messed Us Up [ad free]

And taught us to hate women (including ourselves)
Anne Helen Petersen
Jun 04, 2025
∙ Paid
13
1
Share

Is it weird that I really love talking about all the ways the formative culture of my teens screwed me up? Maybe it’s just cathartic — talking with someone else who’s spent time in the postfeminist ideological trenches, trying to unpack all of the contradictory messaging about who we should be and how we should act. Sophie Gilbert has been deep in that …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Anne Helen Petersen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture