How 2000s Culture Messed Us Up [ad free]

Is it weird that I really love talking about all the ways the formative culture of my teens screwed me up? Maybe it’s just cathartic — talking with someone else who’s spent time in the postfeminist ideological trenches, trying to unpack all of the contradictory messaging about who we should be and how we should act. Sophie Gilbert has been deep in that …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.