The Culture Study Podcast
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
About
51:54
Culture Study Podcast
A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
LATEST
·
51:54
The Pernicious Laziness of Paw Patrol
New
51:54
The Pernicious Laziness of Paw Patrol
Listen now | Or is it even that deep?
Dec 27
99
Share this post
The Pernicious Laziness of Paw Patrol
culturestudypod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
1:07:04
Why Are We So Obsessed with Taylor + Travis?
Listen now | IS THIS END GAME????
Dec 20
15
Share this post
Why Are We So Obsessed with Taylor + Travis?
culturestudypod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
59:02
We're All Infrastructure Nerds
But also: why are sidewalks so bad?
Dec 13
19
Share this post
We're All Infrastructure Nerds
culturestudypod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
48:01
Why Do Clothes Suck Now?
Amanda Mull joins the pod to talk about sweaters filled with plastic and why we've stopped ironing
Dec 6
68
Share this post
Why Do Clothes Suck Now?
culturestudypod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
34
3:09
Introducing the Culture Study Podcast
Listen now | A podcast about the nooks and crannies of contemporary culture.
Nov 27
69
Share this post
Introducing the Culture Study Podcast
culturestudypod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
37
Share this publication
The Culture Study Podcast
culturestudypod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2023 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts