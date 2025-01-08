The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
How Did Thrifting Get So Bad?
30
2
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -52:22
-52:22

How Did Thrifting Get So Bad?

So many reasons, truly so many
Anne Helen Petersen
Jan 08, 2025
∙ Paid
30
2
Share

Thrifting has a smell, but it also has a feel. For me, the feel is of thick, almost indestructible rayon weaves; of dense, mothbally wool; of slick, ancient crinoline; of stiff and generously cut denim. It was the feel of handstitching on a dress made from a pattern, or a cracked logo on a company picnic shirt from 1975. It was not the feel of shopping …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Anne Helen Petersen
Recent Episodes
The Rise of Therapy Speak
  Anne Helen Petersen
All Your Questions About The Weird World of Kids' Toys
  Anne Helen Petersen and Youngna Park
The Expansive World of Queer Romance
  Anne Helen Petersen
WTF is Going On With That Clothing Brand
  Anne Helen Petersen and Caroline Moss
Why Is It So Hard to Make a Good Blockbuster?
  Anne Helen Petersen
Nicole Kidman's Resting Rich Face
  Anne Helen Petersen
Women's Sports and Gender Panic
  Anne Helen Petersen