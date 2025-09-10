How Algorithms Are Changing the Way We Speak

This one’s a weird one! But it’s also going to elucidate a bunch of bewildering phrases that you might have noticed popping up in advertisements or in teens’ conversations. Adam Aleksic runs the incredibly popular TikTok/IG/YouTube account Etymology Nerd, where he breaks down how new phrases and memes travel across the internet. Today, we’re talking to …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.