Who Gets To Ski?
Who Gets To Ski?

The Changing Costs and Realities of Ski Culture
Anne Helen Petersen
Jan 22, 2025
I grew up skiing at a mid-size mountain in the middle of Idaho. I wasn’t ever an athletic kid, but skiing — it made me feel fast and really good at something. I loved it: the routine, the long slog to the mountain, the Cup of Soup for lunch, the crappy hotels, the freedom. But the ski culture that I grew up with is largely gone, at least in the U.S. — a…

A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
Anne Helen Petersen
