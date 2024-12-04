The Culture Study Podcast
WTF is Going On With That Clothing Brand
WTF is Going On With That Clothing Brand

And what does it say about me
Anne Helen Petersen
and
Caroline Moss
Dec 04, 2024
30
1
Share

What is Quince and why is it everywhere? Who is running Albion Fit? Who buys clothes at Altar’d State? Why is Madewell so sad? This is an explainer episode, but it’s also a brands-feelings processing episode, because any time millennials try and talk about how J.Crew or Madewell has changed, they’re also talking about how their own feelings about fashio…

Anne Helen Petersen
Caroline Moss
