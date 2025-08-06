The Ridiculously Interesting World of American Accents

When your family is from a place with a distinctive, often-mockable accent, and you don’t have that accent but can (and do) readily fall into it as soon as you get around anyone who does their vowels like a Minnesotan, you learn to love accents. And then, as soon as you take any class (or read any text) in the anthropology/sociology/cultural analysis realm, you start thinking about accents as signifiers: of place, of race, of social status, of education, of insider/outsider status… the meanings feel endless.

I’m SO thrilled to have Dr. Nicole Holliday on this week’s episode to go deep and nerdy on all of your very complicated (or, sometimes, deceptively simple) questions about accents — most of them American, but we’ve got a few Canadian questions in there, too. And I can pretty much guarantee: you’re going to absolutely devour this episode. It’s the platonic ideal of a Culture Study ep, and I can’t wait to discuss it.

Thanks to the sponsors of today’s episode!

Zbiotics Sugar-to-Fiber: Go to zbiotics.com/CULTURESTUDY and use CULTURESTUDY at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics. ZBiotics has a 100% money-back guarantee, so if you’re unsatisfied for any reason they will refund your money, no questions asked.

Article: Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more. To claim, visit ARTICLE.COM/culture and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Head to moshlife.com/CULTURE to save 20% off plus free shipping on the best sellers trial pack or the new plant-based trial pack

Head to Ollie.com/CULTURE, tell them all about your dog, and use code CULTURE to get 60% off your Welcome Kit when you subscribe today

Listeners, we are firmly on the path to sustainability — and your subscriptions made this possible! (We no longer have to ask for subscriptions to pay Melody for the next month). This show is only possible because of people like you, and we are so grateful.

If you’re not already a subscriber and want access to each week’s FULL EPISODE including the Ask Anne Anything, come join us! (And remember that if you’re already a Culture Study newsletter subscriber, you get a screaming deal, but you have to click there to use it; it is *not* applied automatically).

***And if you’d like to add the subscriber-only podcast to your podcast app, here’s how .***

Show Notes:

Find out more about Dr. Nicole Holliday’s work here

Follow Dr. Holliday on TikTok (where I first started watching her!)

If you haven’t heard GloRilla’s Memphis accent, here you go:

Taste of the Yinzer Accent:

Okay one more:

We’re currently looking for your questions for future episodes about:

Birding Culture!

Running a Small Business — and How to Make It Sustainable & Survivable (with Jen Hewett!)

Hoarding Culture / How to Navigate Hoarders in Your Life

Different Modalities of Hanging Out (aka, best ways to hang out with different people) with Mary HK Choi

Food Trends (like, what are you seeing on the menu in all the restaurants? Why are people pushing this particular ingredient or prep in their recipes???)

Baseball Culture (with Ali Liebegott and Melody as additional co-host!!!)

Anything you need advice or want musings on for the AAA segment. You can ask about anything, it’s literally the name of the segment!

As always, you can submit them (and ideas for future eps) here

For this week’s discussion: How did this conversation make you rethink an accent (or many accents) in your life?