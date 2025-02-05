The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
Fake, Real, Imagined, & Projected CELEBRITY FEUDS!!!
8
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -50:51
-50:51

Fake, Real, Imagined, & Projected CELEBRITY FEUDS!!!

The Heart of Their Allure
Anne Helen Petersen
Feb 05, 2025
∙ Paid
8
Share

I know a lot about historic Hollywood feuds. I could do an entire episode just on the magazine covers featuring Elizabeth Taylor, Eddie Fisher, and Debbie Reynolds circa 1959. But to do any episode on Celebrity Feuds right — particularly one that airs just days before Kendrick Lamar performs at the Super Bowl — I knew I needed a different sort of celebr…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Anne Helen Petersen
Recent Episodes
Reclaiming "Self-Care" from the Brands
  Anne Helen Petersen and Pooja Lakshmin MD
Who Gets To Ski?
  Anne Helen Petersen
The Wild and Banal Future of Celebrity Gossip
  Anne Helen Petersen and Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan
How Did Thrifting Get So Bad?
  Anne Helen Petersen
The Rise of Therapy Speak
  Anne Helen Petersen
All Your Questions About The Weird World of Kids' Toys
  Anne Helen Petersen and Youngna Park
The Expansive World of Queer Romance
  Anne Helen Petersen