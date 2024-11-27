Why Is It So Hard to Make a Good Blockbuster?

Sometimes I forget just how many classes I took on the history of cinema — or that I used to teach a class on it! — but then I have a conversation like the one you’re about to listen to and remember: oh right, I am a huge film history dork. This episode, featuring the brilliant Hannah McGregor, travels all over the past, present, and future of the blockbuster, from the theory of the “whammy,” to Hannah’s book on Jurassic Park, from Barbie to Twisters, from why we started going to the movies to why we’ve (largely) stopped. It’s a ROMP and incredibly listenable — perfect for wherever you’re driving or to have on in the background while you chop one million brussels sprouts.

Portrait of the Present Tense of the Blockbuster

Also! This podcast was recorded before the release of Wicked and Gladiator II — so we don’t talk about the performance of either. But that’s definitely something we should talk about in the comments.

Show Notes:

For today’s discussion: What makes Wicked work as a blockbuster? What makes Gladiator II fail? Or: Is it even possible to make a blockbuster anymore without existing IP?