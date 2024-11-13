Women's Sports and Gender Panic

Almost all of the public conversations about sex testing and sports — or, more to the point, who should be allowed to participate in women’s sports — are pretty bad. In many if not most cases, they’re outright transphobic; even in the “best” cases, they’re still pretty ham-fisted. But Rose Eveleth is having a very different sort of public conversation a…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.