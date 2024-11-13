The Culture Study Podcast
Women's Sports and Gender Panic
Women's Sports and Gender Panic

What even is fairness
Anne Helen Petersen
Nov 13, 2024
Almost all of the public conversations about sex testing and sports — or, more to the point, who should be allowed to participate in women’s sports — are pretty bad. In many if not most cases, they’re outright transphobic; even in the “best” cases, they’re still pretty ham-fisted. But Rose Eveleth is having a very different sort of public conversation a…

Anne Helen Petersen
