We’re taking the week off for Anne to recover from her most recent marathon, and for Melody to recover from the heinous Supreme Court term — so we thought it’d be a great time to revisit our first 30 episodes and pick out some highlights!
One of the main perks to being a paid subscriber is getting access to the Ask Anne Anything part of the show. Sometimes it’s a continuation of the conversation that came before it, and sometimes it’s completely unrelated. Sometimes the guest host joins, and sometimes Melody taps in. If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, or you just recently became one, here are ten things you can learn by listening to the AAA part of the show.
How to celebrate your own relationship when your friends are getting divorced
How to manage the mental load that comes with parenting around the holidays
Other things we’re loving…
Anne:
I can’t link to the black licorice ice cream I had after my marathon but I can tell you to always choose it if you see it on the menu (and absolutely choose it if you’re at the Big Dipper in Missoula, Montana)
My galley of Chris La Tray’s Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home, which you can pre-order here
Just alerting you to the existence of Spindrift Hard Seltzers (Grapefruit is tops)
One of my favorite small flower farmers (Micro Flower Farm) just made a move to a slightly less micro farm and I’ve loved watching the process
Melody:
Shrimp girl summer (particularly this sandwich)
All Chappell Roan, all the time
When it’s too hot for walks, keeping Polly entertained with a puzzle full of these nasty-smelling-but-apparently-delicious treats
Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé (perfect accompaniment for rotting/scrolling)
We’re currently looking for your questions for future episodes about:
The current podcast landscape (why do some things get canceled, how do pods make money, anything and everything — we’re talking with pod industry master Nick Quah!)
Why/how the internet makes it so hard to decide what to cook
The upcoming “season” of Bama Rush
Sydney Sweeney (and Gen-Z Stardom)
Learning to craft / make things / hobby-around-the-house
Trad wives, featuring a co-host who used to be one
For our continuing series on romance novels: QUEER ROMANCE and ROMANCE BOOKSTORES
Artificial Intelligence (we’re gonna see if we can figure out an actually interesting theme here, so send us your weirdest or most mind-boggling questions)
The economy, a.k.a. why is everything so damn expensive right now (my dream here is like an Odd Lots guest who doesn’t have private equity brain, please let us know if you have suggestions!)
Contemporary ideas of self-care
Buy Nothing groups and/or the current state of the secondhand market
Anything you need advice or want musings on for the AAA segment
