The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
Why Are We So Obsessed with Taylor + Travis?
11
Preview
0:00
-54:50
Why Are We So Obsessed with Taylor + Travis?
IS THIS END GAME????
Dec 20, 2023
∙ Paid
11
Share

For the third episode of the Culture Study podcast

Esteemed law professor Leah Litman, co-host of Strict Scrutiny, joins me and Melody to talk about all things TAYLOR + TRAVIS.

Like: How did Taylor make the transition from big time pop star to BIGGEST POP STAR? How do we feel about the Matty Healy of it all? Is Travis Kelce interesting or is their relati…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Culture Study Podcast

Culture Study Podcast

A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Overcast
Pocket Casts
Spotify
RSS Feed

Recent Episodes

51:54
The Pernicious Laziness of Paw Patrol
59:02
We're All Infrastructure Nerds
48:01
Why Do Clothes Suck Now?
3:09
Introducing the Culture Study Podcast