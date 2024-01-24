At some point in the last year I looked around and realized… 2000s music was EVERYWHERE. Nelly Furtado. Timbaland. Eminem. 50 Cent. MGMT. In Bama Rush videos. At sports games. In the background of TikToks of teens plaintively yearning to be 2000s teens. In weird animation videos meant for seven-year-old boys. Why THIS music, and why RIGHT NOW? Musicologist Nate Sloan — co-host of one of my favorite podcasts, Switched on Pop — has all the answers, or at least most of them.
Show Notes:
THE ONE, THE ONLY, SKIBIDI TOILET:
A frankly hilarious Guardian article on the moral panic over Skibidi Toilet
Switched on Pop’s “Listening 2 Britney” series is a must (I am also a huge fan of this ep on Seal’s Kissed By a Rose, FEATURING SPECIAL GUEST SEAL!!!)
The original music video for Hey Ya!, and Obadiah Parker’s cover
Mentally, I’m at the Combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell (and Slate’s oral history on how and why it was made)
One of my absolute favorite music podcasts: 60 Songs That Explain the 90s (I have so many favorite episodes but “Return of the Mack” is a great place to start)
Nate recommends Laufey as an upcoming artist— check out her Tiny Desk Concert
Just a very popular TikTok compilation of Timbaland’s 2000s hitsTiktok failed to load.
The Curious Return of 2000s Music