Is Divorce Actually Contagious?
Is Divorce Actually Contagious?

And if it is… is that a bad thing?
Feb 14, 2024
Maybe you’ve seen it happen, or maybe you’ve just heard it whispered: divorce is contagious. One person in a friend group gets divorced, and suddenly it seems like EVERYONE is. That’s an exaggeration, of course, but we wanted to have divorce aficionado Lyz Lenz on the pod to answer all your questions about the way we pathologize divorce.

