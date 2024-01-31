The Culture Study Podcast
The Bizarre World of Celebrity Philanthropy
The Bizarre World of Celebrity Philanthropy
Why are rich people so weird
Jan 31, 2024
Philanthropy is so weird. Celebrities: also weird. When the two collide, you get something even more bizarre. Why should we believe what Ashton Kutcher has to say about human trafficking? How did Bill Gates change the very core of his image? What does The Gilded Age teach us about philanthropy and social position? And why does giving feel more and more …

