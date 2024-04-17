The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
The Country Heart of Cowboy Carter
1
Preview
0:00
-36:05

The Country Heart of Cowboy Carter

"This album is a protest album against the concept of genre"
Apr 17, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Who can force a nationwide conversation about musical genre for a whole damn month? Beyoncé can. And I knew I wanted to be several weeks into that discussion — and several weeks into my own relationship with the album — before I dove in myself. I also knew I wanted to talk about it with someone else with a similarly deep and ambivalent relationship with…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The Insidious Influence of Moms for Liberty
We know sitting is bad for us. But what are we supposed to do instead?
Come Drink From the Stanley Cup
The Intoxicating Ease of Kevin Bacon's Instagram
Student Loans Are Culture
The ACOTAR Chokehold
Your Questions About Butts, Answered