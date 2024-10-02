What’s the difference between a conspiracy theory and gossip? When does joking around about Kate Middleton’s abduction turn into something much darker? Are women actually more susceptible to contemporary conspiracy theories — or are we just finally paying attention to it? Cristen Conger, host of the new podcast Conspiracy, She Wrote joins me to talk about Taylor Swift’s evil twin, Beyoncé’s illuminati connections, Katie Holmes getting impregnated by Scientology aliens, sex trafficking panics, and how to talk to someone when they start directing a conspiracy theory your way. We go deep down the wormhole in this one, friends, but I think you’re gonna love it.
Show Notes:
Go listen to Conspiracy, She Wrote!
Follow Cristen’s other (very popular!) podcast Unladylike on Instagram
My piece from earlier this year re: the information vacuum around Kate Middleton’s disappearance from public view
Annie Kelly is one of the leading researchers on QAnon (and women’s involvement in particular). Read her excellent op-ed in the Times and listen to her episode of QAnon Anonymous on Mothers for QAnon
I briefly mention a book about the history of C-sections — it’s called Invisible Labor, and here’s an interview with author Rachel Somerstein
Cristen talks about The Awful Disclosures of Maria Monk — here’s a fascinating deep dive
The Feminine Draw of Contemporary Conspiracy