Why do jeans make us FEEL THINGS? I mean, I have a lot of feelings about the “going out top,” but at least I no longer have to deal with it. Jeans, they’re still here in my wardrobe, making me feel uncool. It’s the actual garment, sure, but it’s also a garment in constant fashion flux — and almost always designed to fit one sort of (thin) body. There’s no one better to talk about big jeans feelings than

, who’s written a four-part series on ‘jean science’ and the relationship between jeans production (and jeans ‘norms’) and anti-fatness. Whether you’re clinging to your comfort jeans or trying to figure out what shoes to wear with a barrel leg or banishing jeans from your closet, this episode is for you.

UGH I HATE IT HERE

THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who’s subscribed these last two weeks in honor of Melody’s birthday/the Supreme Court hell month… but if you haven’t become a subscriber yet, and you like the pod, and you want it to continue, consider subscribing today.

We’ve made enough through subscriptions to pay Melody through August but without more… we can’t keep making the show. (And if you’re already a Culture Study newsletter subscriber, you get a screaming deal, but you have to click there to use it; it is *not* applied automatically).

And if you’d like to add the subscriber-only podcast to your podcast app, here’s how. Also, you can now access the subscriber-only feed in Spotify!!! Go here to set it up.

Show Notes:

Virginia’s *FOUR-PART* JEAN SCIENCE SERIES!!!*

Our previous episode with Amanda Mull re: why clothes suck now

We’re currently looking for your questions for future episodes about:

The upcoming “season” of Bama Rush

Sydney Sweeney (and Gen-Z Stardom)

Learning to craft / make things / hobby-around-the-house

Trad wives, featuring a co-host who used to be one

For our continuing series on romance novels: QUEER ROMANCE and ROMANCE BOOKSTORES

Artificial Intelligence (we’re gonna see if we can figure out an actually interesting theme here, so send us your weirdest or most mind-boggling questions)

The economy, a.k.a. why is everything so damn expensive right now (my dream here is like an Odd Lots guest who doesn’t have private equity brain, please let us know if you have suggestions!)

Contemporary ideas of self-care

Buy Nothing groups and/or the current state of the secondhand market

Anything you need advice or want musings on for the AAA segment

You can submit them (and ideas for future eps) here

For today’s discussion: What are your current BIG JEANS FEELINGS? What shoes are *you* wearing? If you’ve given jeans the middle finger, how does it feel?