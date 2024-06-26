The Culture Study Podcast
Big Jeans Feelings
Big Jeans Feelings

with Jean Science Queen Virginia Sole-Smith
Jun 26, 2024
Why do jeans make us FEEL THINGS? I mean, I have a lot of feelings about the “going out top,” but at least I no longer have to deal with it. Jeans, they’re still here in my wardrobe, making me feel uncool. It’s the actual garment, sure, but it’s also a garment in constant fashion flux — and almost always designed to fit one sort of (thin) body. There’s no one better to talk about big jeans feelings than

Virginia Sole-Smith
, who’s written a four-part series on ‘jean science’ and the relationship between jeans production (and jeans ‘norms’) and anti-fatness. Whether you’re clinging to your comfort jeans or trying to figure out what shoes to wear with a barrel leg or banishing jeans from your closet, this episode is for you.

Show Notes:

Why Do Clothes Suck Now?

Anne Helen Petersen
·
December 6, 2023
Why Do Clothes Suck Now?

For the maiden voyage of the Culture Study podcast, we’re taking a hard look at a problem that plagues us all: terrible clothes. Why are shirts falling apart or pilling after just a few wears? Why does Gucci charge $3200 for a polyester sweater? What happened to ironing and will we ever dry clean

Read full story

We’re currently looking for your questions for future episodes about:

  • The upcoming “season” of Bama Rush

  • Sydney Sweeney (and Gen-Z Stardom)

  • Learning to craft / make things / hobby-around-the-house

  • Trad wives, featuring a co-host who used to be one

  • For our continuing series on romance novels: QUEER ROMANCE and ROMANCE BOOKSTORES

  • Artificial Intelligence (we’re gonna see if we can figure out an actually interesting theme here, so send us your weirdest or most mind-boggling questions)

  • The economy, a.k.a. why is everything so damn expensive right now (my dream here is like an Odd Lots guest who doesn’t have private equity brain, please let us know if you have suggestions!)

  • Contemporary ideas of self-care

  • Buy Nothing groups and/or the current state of the secondhand market

  • Anything you need advice or want musings on for the AAA segment

  • You can submit them (and ideas for future eps) here

For today’s discussion: What are your current BIG JEANS FEELINGS? What shoes are *you* wearing? If you’ve given jeans the middle finger, how does it feel?

