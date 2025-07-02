We’re taking the week off for some R&R! Anne is traveling around the Greek islands and Melody is laying by a suburban pool reading a book with a clinch cover.

If you need some audio company while doing your peak summer activities, here are some suggestions from our back catalog:

Melody’s porch goose has a new outfit for July

And here's an update on episodes we're working on, if you want to submit your questions !

The evolution of internet slang (and how it’s affected how you speak offline, too)

The intersection of technology and parenting (especially how mothers are surveilled)

REGIONAL ACCENTS!!!! (We have a accent/dialect expert as co-host!)

Sabrina Carpenter???? Maybe?? Should we??

Book trends right now (think sprayed edges, subscription boxes, collector culture, pre-order madness, whatever!!)

Fiction concierge!! Much like our old movies episode, let us know a few books you read and loved as well as whatever other parameters you want to put in place, and Maris Kreizman and I will make some recs!

Anything you need advice or want musings on for the AAA segment. You can ask about anything, it’s literally the name of the segment!

As always, you can submit them (and ideas for future eps) here

