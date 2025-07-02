We’re taking the week off for some R&R! Anne is traveling around the Greek islands and Melody is laying by a suburban pool reading a book with a clinch cover.
We only take two weeks off from the pod each year— which means that if you’re a paid subscriber, you’re basically paying $1 per episode. What other good things in life cost only a dollar?!
If you need some audio company while doing your peak summer activities, here are some suggestions from our back catalog:
For sweating your ass off while trying to log those miles for a race this fall… ask yourself, does running culture suck?
For driving with the windows down… put on some Tate McRae and this deep dive into her sound and image
For agonizing over summer child care… find empathy in this episode on parenting trends
For staying inside and enjoying the air conditioning… pick a movie from this long list
For hanging out poolside and scrolling TikTok while thinking about maybe picking up and reading a book… call it good with an episode about BookTok
For trying to find something to wear to all your summer social obligations… consider all the reasons thrifting isn’t as fun as it used to be
For gossiping about celebrities… listen to this one about celebrity gossip (duh)
For grilling and mowing and checking your oil and other heteronormative cliche dad chores… meditate on what even is dad culture
For having friends over for dinner… get hungry with an episode on how cookbooks get made
For stressing out over how much money you’ve spent on summer activities… see if you can interrogate your beliefs about budget culture
For wondering why you are the way you are… consider how the 2000s messed us up
And here’s an update on episodes we’re working on, if you want to submit your questions!
The evolution of internet slang (and how it’s affected how you speak offline, too)
The intersection of technology and parenting (especially how mothers are surveilled)
REGIONAL ACCENTS!!!! (We have a accent/dialect expert as co-host!)
Sabrina Carpenter???? Maybe?? Should we??
Book trends right now (think sprayed edges, subscription boxes, collector culture, pre-order madness, whatever!!)
Fiction concierge!! Much like our old movies episode, let us know a few books you read and loved as well as whatever other parameters you want to put in place, and Maris Kreizman and I will make some recs!
Anything you need advice or want musings on for the AAA segment. You can ask about anything, it’s literally the name of the segment!
As always, you can submit them (and ideas for future eps) here
Listeners, we are firmly on the path to sustainability — and your subscriptions made this possible! (We no longer have to ask for subscriptions to pay Melody for the next month). This show is only possible because of people like you, and we are so grateful.
If you’re not already a subscriber and want access to each week’s FULL EPISODE including the Ask Anne Anything, come join us! (And remember that if you’re already a Culture Study newsletter subscriber, you get a screaming deal, but you have to click there to use it; it is *not* applied automatically).
And if you’d like to add the subscriber-only podcast to your podcast app, here’s how. Also, you can now access the subscriber-only feed in Spotify!!! Go here to set it up.
YES PLEASE TALK ABOUT SABRINA CARPENTER why is she so funny and irreverent but the outfits cringe and the overt sexuality: what does it mean?! I don’t know how to feel about it as a 46 year old baby Xer; public sexuality is still so confusing for me. Im fine/supportive/enthusiastic even with everything Beyoncé does, but do i have/ is there a different standard for Sabrina? And why? Also the singing and tunes are catchy and make me laugh and sing along.
I’m just here to say that your goose’s outfit is everything, Melody!