How a Cookbook Gets Made

This is such a delight of an episode! We’ve been wanting to do a big cookbook conversation since the start of the podcast, and when America’s Test Kitchen emailed to see if we’d be interested in talking to Sarah Ahn about Umma— the cookbook she put together with her mom (!!!) documenting the Korean recipes that have defined her past and present life— we were thrilled. We just wanted one more layer: what if we had a cookbook editor as well? Enter: Adam Kowit, editoral director of all books at America’s Test Kitchen. You’re going to learn so much about the making of this cookbook (which, as you’ll see in the episode, I cannot shut up about) but also how cookbooks just generally go from a handful of recipes to an actual text. Again: what a delight, and I can’t wait for your thoughts.

Show Notes:

Buy Umma today!!!! (Chances are very high we’ll do this as a future Culture Study Cooking Club Pick, fwiw!)

Follow Sarah Ahn’s incredibly popular Instagram account (and look at those tour dates near you)

For this week’s discussion: What part of the process was the most illuminating? What do you still want to know even *more* about?