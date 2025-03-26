The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
Does Running Culture Suck?
Does Running Culture Suck?

So Much Annoying Type 2 Fun
Anne Helen Petersen
and
Raziq Rauf
Mar 26, 2025
Why does every person who runs marathon want to convince you that you too could run one? What makes running clubs so intimidating? When people get into running, why can’t they shut the hell up about it? I’ve asked avowed non-marathoner Raziq Rauf, author of the newsletter Running Sucks, to help address all of your running culture related questions. Yes,…

Anne Helen Petersen
Raziq Rauf
