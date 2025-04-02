The Culture Study Podcast
WTF is Spiritual Care for the Non-Religious?
WTF is Spiritual Care for the Non-Religious?

A Jewish Atheist Chaplain Tells All
Anne Helen Petersen
Apr 02, 2025
It feels weird to call yourself a “None,” but according to demographers, that’s what I am: one of millions of Americans who understand themselves as “religiously unaffiliated.” That means atheists, agnostics, and people who answer “nothing in particular” when asked if they practice a religion. Today, Nones make up 28% of the U.S. population — up from 16…

A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
Anne Helen Petersen
