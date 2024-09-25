The Culture Study Podcast
Will MomTok Even Survive This?!?!
Will MomTok Even Survive This?!?!

Why we can't look away from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Sep 25, 2024
You can almost hear the producers trying to sell this show to Hulu: It’s hot Mormon moms… who are also swingers. Turns out only one of them was “swinging,” and the swinging was (in her words) “soft.” But it was enough to get Hulu — and now, millions of other viewers — on board with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which tracks the interlocking stories of e…

