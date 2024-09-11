The Culture Study Podcast
What It's Really Like to Run a Romance Bookstore
So many good questions answered
Sep 11, 2024
∙ Paid
This is a dream come true of an episode: we got the owners of The Ripped Bodice to talk to us about all the ins and outs of running a romance-only bookstore. We talk about everything from the genesis of their annual State of Racial Diversity in Romance Publishing Report to their fav recommendations for tweens and teens …..and how they deal with “vintage…

