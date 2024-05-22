The Culture Study Podcast
There Has To Be a Better Way To Shop Online
There Has To Be a Better Way To Shop Online

Plus: antidotes for anxiety buying
May 22, 2024
The very first episode of this pod was on how clothes got so shitty — and it prompted a whole bunch of you to write in with your questions about how the entire experience of obtaining those clothes became so shitty. Some of it is just what’s going on in the fashion world more broadly (and a continued refusal to believe that anyone larger than a size 12 …

