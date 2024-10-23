The Culture Study Podcast
Is the Golden Age of Podcasts Over?
And why is podcast advertising so weird
Anne Helen Petersen
Oct 23, 2024
A podcast episode on the state of podcasting? Classic Culture Study Pod. At this point in my career, I’ve been interviewed on hundreds of podcasts, been adjacent to the production of dozens, been the host of three pods, and even watched a fourth pod go through two years of production only to get axed. The podcasting world is so dynamic, so weird, and so…

