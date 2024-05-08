The Culture Study Podcast
How Christian Rock Fed the Culture Wars
How Christian Rock Fed the Culture Wars

Unpacking the Jesus Freak of it all with Leah Payne
May 08, 2024
If you grew up in or adjacent to evangelical culture, the sounds of ‘90s and early 2000s Christian Rock are as familiar to you as the beginning bars of Britney Spears “Hit Me Baby One More Time.” The Newsboys, dcTalk, Jars of Clay, Third Day, Jennifer Knapp, Caedmon’s Call — these groups peaked just twenty years ago, but the sound and vibe feels like an…

The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
