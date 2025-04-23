Complicating the Plastic Surgery Conversation

So many of you have been asking for an episode on plastic surgery culture for so long — but I knew I couldn’t do it until I had the perfect co-host. Someone deeply familiar with the allure and contradictions that infuse the world of plastic surgery….but also conversant in plastic surgery as a form of gender and class performance. I needed— and was so …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.