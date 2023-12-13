The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
We're All Infrastructure Nerds
8
Preview
0:00
-54:37
We're All Infrastructure Nerds
But also: why are sidewalks so bad?
Dec 13, 2023
∙ Paid
8
Share

For the second episode of the Culture Study podcast, we’re diving into the nerdy and awesome and frustrating world of the infrastructure that surrounds us. Why are sidewalks so bad in so many places? How do we undo car dependencies? What’s the deal with a power company in Vermont distributing a huge battery to every customer? What are we going to do abo…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Culture Study Podcast

Culture Study Podcast

A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Overcast
Pocket Casts
Spotify
RSS Feed

Recent Episodes

51:54
The Pernicious Laziness of Paw Patrol
1:07:04
Why Are We So Obsessed with Taylor + Travis?
48:01
Why Do Clothes Suck Now?
3:09
Introducing the Culture Study Podcast