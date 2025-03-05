The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
The Feminist Playground of Historical Romance
12
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -54:50
-54:50

The Feminist Playground of Historical Romance

With Sarah MacLean!!!
Anne Helen Petersen
Mar 05, 2025
∙ Paid
12
Share

If you’re a historical romance person, all I need to say is: Sarah MacLean is here, and she is answering all the questions. If you’re not a historical romance person, I’ll spell it out a little more: Sarah MacLean is one of the most popular writers of historical romance today — and she’s also the cohost of the incredibly popular podcast Fated Mates. She…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Anne Helen Petersen
Recent Episodes
The Enduring Myths of Budget Culture
  Anne Helen Petersen and Dana Miranda
Approximately 72 Old Movies to Fall In Love With
  Anne Helen Petersen and Margaret H. Willison
The Heart of Dad Culture
  Anne Helen Petersen
Fake, Real, Imagined, & Projected CELEBRITY FEUDS!!!
  Anne Helen Petersen
Reclaiming "Self-Care" from the Brands
  Anne Helen Petersen and Pooja Lakshmin MD
Who Gets To Ski?
  Anne Helen Petersen
The Wild and Banal Future of Celebrity Gossip
  Anne Helen Petersen and Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan