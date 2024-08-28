The Culture Study Podcast
The Complicated Future of Reality TV
Get those Housewives a union rep
Aug 28, 2024
We’re more than twenty years into the current reality boom — and things are getting complicated. What are the unspoken and spoken ethics of signing up to become a reality star? What resources (about harassment and protection, about brand deals) should be made available to anyone who signs a reality contract? Are reality stars scabs during strikes — and …

