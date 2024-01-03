The Culture Study Podcast
Rich Dudes Driving in Circles
Rich Dudes Driving in Circles
Why do I love rich people gossip so much
For the fifth episode of the Culture Study podcast I’m joined by Nicole Washington to talk about all things F1: what’s behind the recent rise, is it in fact Real Housewives of Monaco, what’s the current drama, and so much more. Because this is a conversation between someone with very little knowledge about F1 (me) and someone with an abundance of knowle…

