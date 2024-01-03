Rich Dudes Driving in Circles

For the fifth episode of the Culture Study podcast I’m joined by Nicole Washington to talk about all things F1: what’s behind the recent rise, is it in fact Real Housewives of Monaco, what’s the current drama, and so much more. Because this is a conversation between someone with very little knowledge about F1 (me) and someone with an abundance of knowle…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.