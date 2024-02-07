Is Personal Coaching a Scam?

Today, there are coaches for everything. Business, fitness, careers, breastfeeding, parenting, ADHD, MLMs, divorce… even death. Is it bullshit? Or is it offering a valuable service? And how can you tell the difference in a totally unregulated space? Jane Marie, host of The Dream, joins me to delve into the world of personal coaching.
