The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
How Romance Writers Rewrite Publishing’s Rules
3
Preview
0:00
-49:36

How Romance Writers Rewrite Publishing’s Rules

A different model for creative labor
Jul 17, 2024
∙ Paid
3
Share

How are romance writers — and the recent romance boom — chipping away at the norms of Big Publishing? Does self-publishing lead to more diverse authors and characters? How has Amazon both expanded and limited the market? That’s what we’re grappling with in today’s episode.

Back in June, romance novelist Nisha Sharma broke down all the tropes and trends …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
What Does J.Lo Actually Want?
Big Jeans Feelings
Royals Gossip and Colonial Hangovers
The Sephora Teen Freakout
How Romance Novels Center Marginalized Joy
Are Millennials the Most Nostalgic Generation?
There Has To Be a Better Way To Shop Online