How HGTV Shapes and Refines Our Taste
How HGTV Shapes and Refines Our Taste

Gossiping about neo-farmhouse guts
Jul 31, 2024
How do the politics of taste and HGTV shows intersect? Why do we watch, why do we feel the way we do when we watch, and how is taste shaped in the process of watching? When Jonathan Menjivar, host of the fantastic podcast Classy, told me he wanted to talk all things HGTV, I was thrilled. In this episode, we discuss the aesthetics of “quiet luxury,” Ben …

A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
How Romance Novels Center Marginalized Joy