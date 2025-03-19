The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
Figuring Out How To Feel About 'With Love, Meghan'
Figuring Out How To Feel About 'With Love, Meghan'

There is SO MUCH GOING ON
Anne Helen Petersen
and
Lilah Raptopoulos
Mar 19, 2025
When With Love, Meghan — the Netflix lifestyle show starring Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex — first came out, I knew the only way I wanted to even touch that discourse was by talking about the show, as a show. How does it conform to or reject our understanding of what a lifestyle program should look like? What’s Meghan’s twist? And what’s going on wit…

The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
Anne Helen Petersen
Lilah Raptopoulos
