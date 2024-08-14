The Culture Study Podcast
Explaining the Best and Weirdest TikTok Trends
Explaining the Best and Weirdest TikTok Trends

Oh no another cyst draining video
Aug 14, 2024
TikTok is filled with wonders. It’s SO weird. It can make you feel like the algorithm is telling you something you don’t even realize about yourself….or it serve you a whole bunch of cyst draining videos. In order to answer your questions about WTF is happening in your feed, I knew I needed a weird internet aficionado who also understands the way our te…

