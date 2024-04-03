The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
We know sitting is bad for us. But what are we supposed to do instead?
17
Preview
0:00
-46:10

We know sitting is bad for us. But what are we supposed to do instead?

Separating the sitting science from moralizing wellness culture BS
Apr 03, 2024
∙ Paid
17
Share

Driving, attending meetings, hunching over laptops, zooming, commuting, absentmindedly scrolling Instagram — so much of contemporary life encourages if not outright demands that we sit. But study after study (and maybe just your own body) has told you: this much sitting is not great for us. But what are we supposed to do instead? Can we get rid of the j…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Culture Study Podcast to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Culture Study Podcast
Culture Study Podcast
A podcast about the culture that surrounds you — with Anne Helen Petersen and a bunch of very smart co-hosts
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
54:23
Come Drink From the Stanley Cup
1:01:30
The Intoxicating Ease of Kevin Bacon's Instagram
56:59
Student Loans Are Culture
1:05:34
The ACOTAR Chokehold
59:02
Your Questions About Butts, Answered
59:25
What's Bradley Cooper's Deal?
56:30
Is Divorce Actually Contagious?