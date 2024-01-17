The Culture Study Podcast
The Cult of Cold Plunging
Did you even plunge if you didn't post about it
Jan 17, 2024
This week I get my “cold plunge curious” partner Charlie Warzel to come on the pod and talk about how cold plunging suddenly feels like it’s everywhere, about the science (some interesting, some junk) behind it, whether it’s been “bro-ified,” who’s buying those $6000 cold plunge tubs… and how to actually start doing it, if that’s your thing.

