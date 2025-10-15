The Culture Study Podcast

How the Manosphere Fuels Climate Change Denial
Meet the Carbon Bro
Anne Helen Petersen
and
Daniel Penny
Oct 15, 2025
What does masculinity have to do with climate change denial? F-ing everything! Daniel Penny, host of the new Drilled podcast Carbon Bros, joins me to answer all of your questions about how the Manosphere and its ideologies of dominion, virility, control, and anti-wokeness collide with climate change narratives. We talk about petro-masculinity, of course…

